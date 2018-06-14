Tokyo: Key Yamaguchi-gumi boss arrested for coercion

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a key boss within the Yamaguchi-gumi organized crime group over alleged coercion of a male acquaintance, reports TV Asahi (June 13).

According to investigative sources, Kenji Mori, the 68-year-old boss of the Nagoya-based Tsukasa Kogyo, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, is alleged to have coerced the acquaintance and others to perform tasks related to festivals in Shinjuku Ward several years ago.

Police did not reveal if Mori admits to the allegations.

The boss of the Yamaguchi-gumi is Kenichi Shinoda, who also goes by Tsukasa Shinobu. He is the founder of the Tsukasa Kogyo. More is the third Godfather of Tsukasa Kogyo.