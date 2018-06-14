Fukuoka: Pit bull belonging to yakuza attacks cop in third case

FUKUOKA (TR) – “Dog bite, on my leg, not right, supposed to beg” — Jello Biafra, “Dog Bite.”

Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested the boss of a criminal syndicate after his pit bull attacked an officer during a search of the gang’s office in Kurume City earlier this week. It is the third such case involving the canine, reports Fuji News Network (June 13).

At around 1:50 p.m. on Monday 7, the dog, which belongs to Eiji Koyanagi, the 36-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Dojin-kai, bit the 40-year-old assistant inspector in the left hand at the office, which also serves as a residence.

The assistant inspector, who arrived at the office to conduct a search on suspicion of attempted fraud, suffered a minor injury to his hand, according to police.

Police subsequently arrested Koyanagi on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant. The suspect denies the allegations.

Koyanagi raises the dog, which measures around 60 centimeters in length, at the office, police said.

In February, the same pit bull bit a head patrol officer on the right buttocks, causing an injury that required one week to heal. The previous November, the dog bit another officer at the office. However, police did not assemble a case related to that incident.