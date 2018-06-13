Tokyo: Man claims alleged molestation of woman in train occurred during illicit filming

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man who claims his alleged molestation of a woman inside a train car in Itabashi Ward happened while he attempted illicit filming, reports TV Asahi (June 13).

At around 7:00 p.m. on April 9, Kazuhiko Saeki, a resident of Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture allegedly used a pole to push against the clothing of the woman, 22, in fondling her body inside a carriage of the Saikyo Line as it traveled in the direction of Shin Kiba Station.

Saeki, who has been accused of indecent assault, partially denies the allegations. “I came to the capital to molest women, but [in this case] I only took tosatsu [voyeur] photos, and did not commit obscene acts,” the suspect was quoted by the Itabashi Police Station.

According to police, another male passenger witnessing the crime apprehended Saeki inside the carriage and exited with him at Itabashi Station. However, the suspect fled the scene by leaping from the platform onto the railway tracks.

A micro camera was inside the tip of the rod. A bag dropped on the platform by the suspect was later found to contain other camera equipment, police said, according to Nippon News Network (June 13). Police believe the suspect used the rod to film the lower body of the woman.

Police are now investigating the suspect for participation in other crimes.