Tokyo cops: Katsushika massage parlor provided sex in violation of law for 11 years

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 13, 2018
Koichi Harigaya
Koichi Harigaya (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a massage parlor in Katsushika Ward that unlawfully provided sexual services in private rooms for more than one decade, reports TBS News (June 12).

Police have accused Koichi Harigaya, the 54-year-old manager, of employing female masseuses to provide honban, or full sex, to male customers, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

Harigaya admits to the allegations, according to police.

In order to evade a bust by law enforcement, rooms for massage and prostitution were separate. A hidden passage marked “storeroom” was used to connect the two areas, police said.

Over the past 11 years, the parlor collected about 250 million yen in earnings, police said.

