Tokyo: Police officer tests positive for stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of the 50-year-old chief of the traffic division at the Ebara Police Station over the alleged use of stimulant drugs, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 12).

Between the end of May and Monday, Yasuhiro Watanabe, a resident of Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, is alleged to have used kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, at locations in Kanagawa and Tokyo.

Watanabe, 50, admits to the allegations. “I injected myself at a sauna near my residence,” the suspect was quoted by police.

At the end of May, the officer visited management of the station to convey that he was experiencing family-related problems. On June 8, he was found to be sweating profusely while on duty. A subsequent analysis of his urine gave a positive result for stimulant drugs.

“With this being an outrageous act, I want to thoroughly investigate the matter and deal with it strictly,” said a representative of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.