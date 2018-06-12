Tokyo: Manager of Hachioji massage parlor accused of licking body of female patient

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of a massage parlor in Hachioji City for allegedly licking the body of a female patient , reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 11).

Between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on April 10, Hirokatsu Fujioka, the manager of aroma massage parlor Fika, allegedly licked the body of the woman, aged in her 30s, while claiming the act was part of a treatment.

Fujioka, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by the Hachioji Police Station. “In touching her chest, I thought it was good for her body.”

Fujioka, who claims have to have received training in Swedish massage techniques, opened the parlor about two years ago. In the middle of May, women began lodging complaints about services provided by Fujioka, who is under investigation for other crimes.