Tochigi cops raid illegal gambling hall

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested five person over the operation of an illegal gambling hall in Tochigi City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 11).

Between February 20 and March 23, Yu Watanabe, the 63-year-old president of a staffing company, and his common-law wife, 60, and three other persons allegedly provided customers the opportunity to place wagers on baccarat and poker tables inside the hall, located in a multi-tenant building near JR Utsunomiya Station.

According to the Utsunomiya Police Station, Watanabe and his wife managed the hall while the other three suspects served as employees. Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Police seized cash, poker tables and chips from inside the premises.

In June of last year, police received an anonymous tip about illegal gambling taking place. The hall shut down the following fall. However, it reopened in December.

Police are now seeking the identities of customers and any other employees.