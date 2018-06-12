Osaka: Stabbing at convenience store leaves man seriously injured

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after a stabbing incident outside a convenience store in Izumisano City on Monday left one person seriously injured, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (June 11).

At around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Kenji Yokota, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab the male victim, believed to be a 33-year-old resident of Sakai City, in the abdomen and chest in a parking lot of an outlet of chain Lawson.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening, according to the Izumisano Police Station.

Yokota, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police. However, he did indicate that he carried out the stabbing of the victim.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene by vehicle. He was apprehended by police on a road about 3 kilometers from the crime scene about 30 minutes later. A blood-stained knife was removed from his vehicle, police said.

The incident took place while the victim was relaxing inside his vehicle, which was stopped in the parking lot. A passerby then tipped off police.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.