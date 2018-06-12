Aichi police seek help of public in locating suspect in ’10 stabbing of school girl

AICHI (TR) – On the eighth anniversary of the stabbing of a school girl in Ichinomiya City, Aichi Prefectural Police sought the help of the public in locating the perpetrator, reports Nagoya Broadcasting Network (June 11).

On June 11, 2010, the male perpetrator used a knife to stab the girl, then a third-year student, in more than 10 locations of her body on a path at Inari Park, located in the Haciman area. The girl suffered serious injuries in the attack, according to previous reports.

Beginning at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, police distributed about 2,000 tissue packs with a portrait showing the suspect and information on the case to commuters at Ichinomiya Yasogo Station, which is located near the crime scene.

Believed to be in his 20s to 40s, the man had gold-colored hair. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Ichinomiya Police Station at 0586-24-0110.