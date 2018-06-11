Tokyo: Man, 42, molested woman as she commuted home

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old male company employee over the alleged molestation of a woman as she commuted home in Taito Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (June 7).

In April, Koji Nishiwaki, a company employee living in Arakawa Ward, allegedly embraced the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind on the grounds of a building. He then fondled her chest.

Nishiwaki, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations.

According to police, Nishiwaki followed the victim over a distance of around 1 kilometer after seeing her near JR Ueno Station. The suspect became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are now investigating whether Nishiwaki was also behind other similar incidents that have taken place in the same area.