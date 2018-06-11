Tokyo: Man, 28, accused of stabbing grandparents at Meguro residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over a stabbing incident that left his grandparents injured at the residence they share in Meguro Ward, reports TBS News (June 9).

On Saturday morning, the suspect, who was not named, allegedly used a knife to slash his grandfather and grandmother, both aged in his 80s, in the arm, face and buttocks at the residence, located in the Kami-Meguro area.

Police working off a tip arrived at the residence at around 9:00 a.m. and apprehended the suspect, who was brandishing the knife, after finding him riding atop his grandfather. Both victims were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police subsequently accused the suspect of attempted murder. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.