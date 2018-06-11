Shiga cops: Woman posed as mother on phone after dumping her corpse

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have revealed that a 31-year-old female nurse accused of dumping the severed body of her mother along a riverbed in Moriyama City earlier this year posed as the victim on the telephone after the crime, reports TBS News (June 8).

Last week, police said that the results of a DNA analysis revealed that a torso found in the riverbed on March 10 is that of 58-year-old Shinobu Kiryu, who lived about 250 meters from where the remains were found.

Police subsequently arrested her daughter, Nozomi Kiryu, a resident of Kusatsu City, on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. Initially, the suspect denied the allegations. However, she now admits to the charges, police said.

At the time of the incident, Nozomi lived with her mother, who was separated from her husband, at the residence in Moriyama, according to police. Thereafter, the suspect moved to Kusatsu.

In the latest development, police have said that the suspect repeatedly used the mobile telephone of her mother to pose as the victim in sending messages to her father.

Upon the discovery of the remains in March, police initially thought they were from an animal. However, the results of an autopsy conducted four days after the discovery showed that the torso was that of a human.

Shinobu’s limbs and head have still not been found. However, police have found traces of her blood in the bathroom of the Moriyama residence. As well, police have seized a kitchen knife and several other sharp objects that may have been used in the crime.