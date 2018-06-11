Police chase ends with Korean national stabbing acquaintance, slashing own throat

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Korean national after in a stabbing spree inside a vehicle in Arakawa Ward last month ended with the suspect apparently attempting to take his own life, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 7).

At around 9:30 p.m. on May 2, Yun Byeong-hui, a 55-year-old resident of Shinjuku Ward, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab a male acquaintance, a 58-year-old Portuguese national, in the chest and buttocks inside the back seat of the white van after a collision on a road in the Nishi Nippori area.

The crash took place after a chase by a patrol car. The suspect also slashed a male head patrol officer in the right hand. Yun then used the knife to cut open his throat, resulting in serious injuries.

Police arrested him upon his release from a hospital on suspicion of attempted murder on June 6. “I do not remember clearly,” the suspect told the Arakawa Police Station in denying the allegations. The suspect added that he only recalls turning the knife on himself.

Prior to the incident, Yun had been wanted for kidnapping, according to police. The wife and 1-year-old son of the suspect entered a shelter after becoming victims of domestic violence. On April 30, the suspect kidnapped the child from a location in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa.

The Arakawa Police Station is expected to have the suspect over to Kanagawa Prefectural Police while considering also charging him with interfering with the duties of a public servant.