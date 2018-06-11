Okinawa cops nab man, 45, over fatal beating of acquaintance in Miyakojima residence

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man after the heavily beaten corpse of a male acquaintance was found in the suspect’s residence in Miyakojima City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 9).

In May, Shin Sunagawa, of no known occupation, is alleged to have fatally assaulted Sakae Ikemura, 63, in the residence, located in the Hirara area.

The Miyakojima Police Station has not revealed if the suspect, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations.

Sunagawa is the tenant of the residence. On June 6, police found the beaten corpse of Ikemura inside after receiving a tip indicating that Sunagawa had not been seen in some time.

The body of a Ikemura had suffered extensive injuries, including broken bones in the chest and head, police said. The results of an autopsy indicated that he died in late May.

Ikemura is believed to have also lived at the residence. Following the discovery, the whereabouts of Sunagawa remained unknown. However, police located him in Miyakojima on Sunday.