Nagano: 4th man nabbed in murder of jewelry store manager whose corpse found in field

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police last week arrested a fourth male suspect in the killing of the manager of a jewelry store whose corpse was found dismembered in a field two years ago, reports Jiji Press (June 6).

Police have accused Kazuki Wakatsuki, 24-year-old construction worker, in the fatal beating of Yayoi Saito, 36, whose dismembered corpse was found by police in a field in the village of Minamimaki, Nagano on November 27, 2016.

Wakatsuki, who has been accused of robbery and murder, admits to the allegations.

Police had previously arrested Hokuto Takei (24), Takuto Yokoyama (24) and Mamoru Nakamura (23) in the case. According to a previous report, police allege that the suspect beat the victim in the head and chest with a pole.

Saito was employed as the manager of the precious metals shop in Kofu City, Yamanashi Prefecture. In the early morning of November 27, just hours before the Saito’s body was found, two persons, whose faces were concealed, ransacked the inside of the shop, police said previously.

Police have also revealed that Takei was seen in security camera footage from around the shop that was taken several days before the incident.

Police did not reveal whether the first three suspects, who have been also accused of robbery and murder, admit to the allegations.