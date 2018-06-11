Kanagawa cops nab man, 40, over fatal stabbing in Sagamihara

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old male temporary worker over the fatal stabbing of a man in Sagamihara City last year, reports TBS News (June 7).

At around 11:30 p.m. on December 12, Akihiko Oishi is alleged to have used a knife to repeatedly stab Takayuki Matsuoka, an office worker, in the chest and abdomen on a road in the Onodai area of Minami Ward. Matsuoka was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Oishi, who has been accused of murder, denies the allegations, telling police he has “no memory” of the incident.

An eyewitness told police that a fight between the pair preceded the stabbing. The witness added that the assailant, described as having a “plump” build and aged in his 30s or 40s, headed in the direction of Zama City after the incident.

Oishi and the victim were not acquainted. The suspect surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of surveillance camera footage showed him riding a bicycle near the crime scene around the time of the incident, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.