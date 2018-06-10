Tokyo: Ex-school principal accused of using shoe cam to film up girl’s skirt not prosecuted

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former male school principal for allegedly taking illicit films of a girl in Itabashi Ward earlier earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (June 8).

On April 10, Takayasu Ito, the 58-year-old former principal of an elementary school in Shiki City, Saitama Prefecture, allegedly used a camera concealed inside one of his shoes to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of the girl inside a supermarket.

On Friday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Ito. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Ito, who had been accused of violating a municipal public nuisance ordinance, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest by the Takashimadaira Police Station.

According to the Shiki Board of Education, Ito was appointed as principal of the school on April 1. He attended the school’s opening ceremony for the new year on the day of the incident. At some point after the incident, he became no longer employed at the school.