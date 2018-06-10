Tokyo: Chinese national arrested over fatal stabbing of colleague in Akasaka

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Chinese national over the fatal stabbing of a colleague in Minato Ward on Saturday, reports TV Asahi (June 9).

At around 3:00 p.m., the man, 42, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab his male colleague at a Chinese restaurant in the abdomen at a parking lot in the Akasaka area.

Officers working off a tip arrived at the scene and arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder. The victim, also a Chinese national and aged in his 40s, later died at a hospital, according to police.

“After we got into a dispute, I couldn’t control my emotions and stabbed him,” the suspect was quoted, according to the Sankei Shimbun (June 9).

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident while considering changing the charges against the suspect to murder.