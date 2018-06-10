Man, 22, arrested after stabbing on Shinkansen leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after a stabbing incident inside the Tokaido Shinkansen on Saturday night left one man dead and two others injured, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (June 9).

At around 9:50 p.m., Ichiro Kojima, of no known occupation, is alleged to have fatally stabbed the man, aged in his 30s, in the neck inside the Nozomi 265 train bound for JR Shin-Osaka Station from Tokyo.

Kojima also allegedly stabbed the two women, aged in their 20s, in the head and shoulder. Their injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening, according to police.

Officers apprehended Kojima when the the train stopped at JR Odawara Station on suspicion of attempted murder. “I did it after getting irritated, anybody was fine,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

