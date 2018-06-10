Hokkaido: Dash cam footage leads to arrest of man in theft from taxi

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old man who was caught on tape stealing from the inside of a taxi in Sapporo earlier this month, reports TBS News (June 6).

At around 2:15 on June 2, Yuji Oguchi allegedly stole a wallet containing about 35,000 yen in cash from the inside of the front seat of the cab while it was parked unattended in Chuo Ward.

In dashboard camera footage, a person believed to be Oguchi is seen pilfering the wallet just after the male driver exited the vehicle. Footage from another camera showed the suspect as he fled the scene. The driver returned about less than one minute later.

On June 5, the driver alerted police after seeing a person he thought was the suspect at the same location. Police arriving at the scene arrested Oguchi on suspicion of theft. “I was troubled by money,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The driver told the network that the incident has caused him to lose trust in society. “I cannot be unprepared for even a moment,” he said.