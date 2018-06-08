Tokyo: 3 suspects in brawl at Supreme store not prosecuted

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of half of the six suspects in a brawl that erupted during a new release by a popular fashion brand in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (June 8).

On March 9, five male Chinese nationals and one Japanese male, aged between 18 and 26, allegedly attacked the guard, 29, on a road in the Jinnan area. The victim suffered injuries to his back and other areas of his body that required two weeks to heal, police said.

Police did not divulge if the suspects, who had been accused of inflicting injury, admit to the allegations.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of three of the suspects. No reason for the non-prosecution was given. Two days before, the other three suspects were indicted in a summary court.

On the day of the incident, about 200 persons lined up nearby for a new release from street fashion brand Supreme. For the release, which took place the following day, the company issued tickets that were considered valid with an identification card.

The trouble started after a guard approached an 18-year-old boy who was found to be using a card issued for another person, according to a previous report.

In video footage posted online (as shown below), the suspects are seen throwing punches, kicking and wielding chairs during the melee. After the incident, the participants fled the scene.