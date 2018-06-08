Kanagawa: Pair nabbed over Barneys New York break-in

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested two men over a break-in at an outlet of popular retailer Barneys New York in Yokohama earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (June 8) .

Early on February 20, Tatsuya Hori, 40, and Keisuke Watanabe, both 40, shattered a pane of glass at the entrance of the outlet, located in a business district in Naka Ward about 1 kilometer from JR Ishikawacho Station.

According to the Kagacho Police Station, the thieves then smashed five display cases and stole about 160 items, including rings and other jewelry items, valued at 22.7 million.

Both suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Since the incident took place before the store was open, there were no customers present, police said.

In September, police arrested Hori over the theft of rings from a store in Sagamihara City. Three months later, while out on bail, he failed to appear for his hearing. This past March, police arrested him again for driving a stolen vehicle in Kamakura City, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (June 8).