Ibaraki: Man suspected of robbing same convenience store in 10-day period

IBARAKI (TR) – To be filed under: It might be time for a new job.

Ibaraki Prefectural Police suspect that the same man robbed a convenience store in Kamisu City twice in less than 10 days — and the same clerk was on duty both times, reports TV Asahi (June 6).

At around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the perpetrator entered an outlet of Family Mart, located in the Fukashiba Minami area, and threatened the female clerk, 29, with a knife. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

The suspect then fled the scene with about 100,000 yen in cash from a register. At the time of the incident, there was a male customer inside, but he was not hurt, according to police.

On May 27, the same clerk was on duty when a person resembling the suspect also robbed the outlet of about 100,000 yen under similar circumstances.

In security camera footage from both incidents released by police, the man is seen wearing black clothing, a baseball cap (though not the same one) and breathing mask. Believed to be in his 40s or 50s, he stands about 175 centimeters tall.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man on suspicion of robbery.