OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after an attempted robbery of a post office in Osaka City on Monday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 5).

At around 5:20 p.m., the man held a knife with a 12-centimeter-long blade up to the male manager of the branch, located in Tsurumi Ward. “Money, please,” read a note handed to the manager.

After the manager failed to comply, the suspect fled the scene. Police later located him on a road about 200 meters from the branch. After a struggle, officers apprehended him on suspicion of attempted robbery. When asked his name, the suspect told police, “38 years old.”

During his apprehension, the suspect suffered a slight wound to his abdomen. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, according to police.

When the suspect entered the branch, the service windows were closed. He then summoned the manager over to an area where there are ATM machines, police said.