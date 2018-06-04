Osaka: 2 corpses found in Hirakata residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses in a residence in Hirakata City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 2).

At 6:05 p.m. on June 1, a person tasked with checking water meters alerted police about a residence, located in the Nakamiya area, in which the residents were not able to be reached.

Officers from the Hirakata Police Station found the corpses inside a first-floor store that forms part of the residence. The bodies are likely those of the residents, a woman in her 90s and her daughter (70s).

One of the bodies was fully nude and lying face-up. The other corpse, lying face-down, was clothed in a blue t-shirt and gray pants. Neither body exhibited external wounds, police said.

The person checking meters contacted police after noting that the amount of water used by the residence had become questionable.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identities of the bodies.