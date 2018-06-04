KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a male elementary school teacher who is suspected of trespassing into locker room at a university in Kyoto City to steal boy’s underwear, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 2).

At around 7:20 p.m. on June 1, Takashi Sawamura, a 34-year-old teacher at Koka Elementary School, allegedly trespassed into the locker room of a second-floor handball court at Bukkyo University, located in Kita Ward.

Sawamura, who has been accused of trespassing, admits to the allegations. “I have an interest in men’s underwear,” the suspect told the Kita Police Station.

Prior to the incident, students had installed a security camera system after experiencing a rash of thefts of men’s underwear from the locker room. On the day of the incident, students monitoring the camera saw Sawamura on film and rushed to gym where the suspect was found using the shower.