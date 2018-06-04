Gunma: Man, 46, nabbed outside convenience store after robbery

June 4, 2018

a convenience store in Maebashi City
Gunma police arrested a man, 46, over the alleged robbery of a convenience store in Maebashi City on Sunday (Twitter)

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man over the robbery of a convenience store in Maebashi City on Sunday, reports TBS News (June 4).

At just before 8:00 p.m., Teruaki Takei, a no known occupation, allegedly pulled a knife on a female cashier of an outlet of Ministop, located in Sojamachi, and demanded money.

Takei then fled the store with 190,000 yen in cash from a register. Soon after, officers working off a tip surrounded the suspect outside the store as he still wielded the knife.

Police subsequently arrested him on suspicion of robbery. “I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

