Aomori cops: Man fatally stabs wife before attempting suicide

AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been an attempted murder-suicide after a man was found collapsed in Hachinohe City just before the body of his wife was discovered in their residence, reports Nippon News Network (June 2).

At around 8:30 p.m. on June 1, a passerby found man, aged in his 50s, collapsed on a road with a wound to the stomach. While being transported to a hospital, he said that he had stabbed his wife.

Officers arriving at the residence, located about 200 meters away from where he was found, discovered the body of 64-year-old Yoko Baba lying face-up in the living room.

According to police, she had received a stab wound to the chest. A blood-stained knife was also found nearby.

Police believe that the man fatally stabbed his wife before attempting to take his own life. Police plan to question the man about the case once he recovers from his injuries.