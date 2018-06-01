Tokyo: Man, 31, nabbed in attempted rape of foreign tourist

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested male resident of Itabashi Ward over the attempted rape of a foreign teenage girl at a residence earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 1).

At around 5:30 a.m. on January 6, Yasuhiro Shiina, a 31-year-old part-time employee, intruded into the residence, located in the same ward, and held a utility knife up to the throat of the girl, who was visiting Japan as a tourist from Taiwan. He then attempted to sexually assault her.

After the girl resisted the attack, Shiina fled the scene, according to police.

Shiina, who has been accused of attempted coerced intercourse, admits to the allegations. “I have a habit of seeking stimulation,” the suspect told Takashimadaira Police Station. “I wanted to taste a thrill and feel excitement.”

The girl was staying at the residence alone on a part-time basis. The front door was not locked at the time of the incident, police said.

Shiina became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.