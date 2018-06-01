Tokyo: 2 yakuza nabbed in connection with ’16 shooting

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two gang members in connection with a shooting incident at a residence in Ota Ward two years ago, reports NHK (June 1).

On November 4, 2016, Shigemi Ogata, 47, and Makoto Ishii, 48, both of the Inagawa-kai, are suspected of conspiring to fire a single shot at the residence, located in the Omori-Kita area, shattering a glass window.

On May 8 of this year, a police dog found two bullets inside a kitchen vent in the residence of Ishii. The bullets had serial numbers that proved to match that found of a cartridge left at the scene of the shooting in 2016. Police also found a gun and 28 other bullets in the residence.

The suspects, who were arrested on May 30, have been accused of violating the Sword and Firearms Control Law.

According to police, a former member of the Inagawa-kai used to live in the residence in Ota Ward. Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.