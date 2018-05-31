Tokyo: Member of comedy duo not prosecuted over alleged illicit filming

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a member of a comedy duo over the alleged illicit filming of a woman at a subway station last month, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 22).

On the afternoon of April 21, Shoichi Suesugu, a 29-year-old member of Devil Pomeranian, allegedly used a smartphone to film up the skirt of a woman, aged in her 20s, on a staircase at Akebonobashi Station in Shinjuku Ward.

After the woman noticed Susesugu behaving suspiciously, she alerted police. The suspect, who was later accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admitted to the allegations.

On Wednesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Suesugu. The reason for the non-prosecution was not revealed for “various reasons.” However, it is believed that the indictment has been suspended.

After the arrest of Suesugu, his agency, Yoshimoto Kogyo, cancelled his contract. The duo was scheduled to cease activities after a performance scheduled for April 22.