Tokyo cops: Ex-trading co. employee spent embezzled funds at hostess clubs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who is suspected of embezzling nearly 800 million yen from a trading company formerly employing him, a crime he committed to fund adult-entertainment outlays, reports TBS News (May 29).

In around August, 2011, Chihiro Hamazaki, a former accounting executive at the firm, allegedly transferred 2 million yen from the company to his own private account by falsely claiming the funds were spent on brand-name items.

Hamazaki, who has been accused of fraud, admits to the allegations, according to the Manseibashi Police Station.

In carrying out the ruse, the suspect adjusted upward the amount on a purchase order after receiving approval from a superior and transferred to difference to his account, police said.

Over a nine-year period beginning in 2004, the suspect is believed to have used similar means to embezzle about 780 million yen. Of that total, about 600 million yen was spent at hostess clubs, police said, according to TV Asahi (May 30).