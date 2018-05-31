Okinawa: U.S. Marine arrested after fatal crash

OKINAWA (TR) – Okinawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old U.S. Marine after a vehicle he was driving struck and killed a man on a motorcycle in Nago City, reports NHK (May 28).

At around 2:10 p.m. on May 27, a passenger vehicle driven by Mario Ambriz Camacho, a corporal stationed at Camp Hansen, veered into the opposite lane of traffic on National Route 331, hitting 5-year-old motorcyclist Tetsuya Kuniyoshi, a resident of Okinawa City.

Kuniyoshi was transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about two hours later, according to police.

The incident took place on a curve in the highway. Camacho, who has been accused of dangerous driving resulting in injury, partially denies the allegations, telling police he attempted to avoid Kuniyoshi who was close to the centerline.

In November, a U.S. Marine was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a two-ton military truck he was driving struck a light truck at an intersection on National Route 58 in Naha City. The driver of the light truck was later confirmed dead at a hospital.