Ibaraki: Acupuncturist molested woman during treatment

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of an acupuncture clinic in Ishioka City over the alleged molestation of a female patient, reports Nippon News Network (May 30).

At around 11:00 a.m. on March 20, Taisuke Yamazaki, the 30-year-old manager of Medical Conditioning Assist, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the 27-year-old woman while claiming the acts were a part of the treatment.

Yamazaki, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I touched [her] in places that were not part of the treatment,” the suspect was quoted by the Ishioka Police Station.

Yamazaki and victim became acquainted through the photograph-sharing application Instagram. The suspect then invited her to the clinic for a trial treatment, police said.

The matter emerged when the woman lodged a complaint with police on April 4.