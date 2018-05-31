Ex-tennis pro Shuichi Sugisawa nabbed in ¥200 million swindle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former professional tennis player over the alleged swindle of more than 200 million yen from a customer in his consulting business, reports TBS News (May 30).

In September, 2016, Shuichi Sugisawa, 50, allegedly obtained 216 million yen from the customer after claiming to offer payment of a dividend for an investment in the production of baseball goods.

According to the Chuo Police Station, the funds are believed to have been used to cover debts accumulated by Sugisawa. Police did not reveal if the suspect, who has been accused of fraud, admits to the allegations.

In carrying out the ruse, Sugisawa is believed to have established trust with the victim by claiming to have personal connections with big-name celebrities, including his former wife Ikumi Kimura, who is an announcer for Tokyo Broadcasting System.

After concluding his career as a professional tennis player, Sugisawa began doing consulting work for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles baseball club. In 2009, the film “Acacia,” which he produced, appeared in competition at the Tokyo International Film Festival.