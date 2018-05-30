Tokyo: Boy, 19, suspected in convenience store, taxi robberies

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 19-year-old boy who is suspected in robberies of a convenience store and a taxi in separate locations earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 30).

In March, the boy held a knife up to the male driver of the taxi, aged in his 70s, in the Sugamo area of Toshima Ward. He then fled the scene with about 7,800 yen in cash.

The following day, the boy wielded a knife in the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Adachi Ward. However, a clerk apprehended the suspect.

“I did it to earn income to cover game, meal and lodging expenses,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police believe the suspect was behind other cases in which the damage totaled around 900,000 yen, police said.