Tokyo: Pair nabbed in swindle of woman in Fukushima

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged swindle of a woman in Fukushima Prefecture earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (May 28).

Police suspect that Kazuto Fukuda, a 34-year-old resident of Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, and Yoshiyuki Aota, 28, are members of a fraud ring that targets elderly victims.

In January, the woman, aged in her 60s, was told by someone impersonating a staff member at a government office that she was eligible for a medical expense refund.

Working together, Fukuda and Aota then conned the woman into sending them 450,000 yen via bank transfer from an ATM machine.

Fukuda denies the allegations while Aota admits to the charges, police said.

Police are now seeking to apprehend the remaining members of the fraud ring, whose membership exceeds 10.