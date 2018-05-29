Tokyo: Man, 26, not prosecuted over alleged molestation of school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 26-year-old man who followed a high school girl for hundreds of meters in Toshima Ward while molesting her, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 19).

On the morning of March 16, Taishi Yasumoto allegedly accosted the girl, 17, on a road near JR Ikebukuro Station. When she fled, he pursued her over a distance of 500 meters while repeatedly fondling her body.

On Monday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Yasumoto. A reason for the non-prosecution was not given.

Yasumoto, who was accused of indecent assault, admitted to the allegations upon his arrest, telling police he was drunk at the time. “I was turned on,” the suspect was quoted. “I could not control my sexual desire, and I wanted to attack any woman.”