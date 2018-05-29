Gunma: Board of education staffer accused of illicit filming

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested an education staff member for Kiryu City for allegedly taking illicit films of a woman at a furniture store, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 28).

At around 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, Yutaka Hayashi, the 34-year-old head of the Lifelong Learning Section of the Kiryu City Board of Education, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of the woman, a 26-year-old employee of the store.

Hayashi, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I have an interest in what’s inside women’s skirts,” the suspect was quoted by the Maebashi-Higashi Police Station.

During the incident, the woman noticed the suspicious activity of the suspect and apprehended him at the scene. During an examination of the smartphone, illicit footage was found, police said.