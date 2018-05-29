Chiba: Woman, husband accused of assaulting female roommate for 2 months

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a woman and her common-law husband for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old woman who lived at their residence in the town of Shisui over a two-month period, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 28).

Between early March and May 18, Minori Ogura, the 27-year-old manager of an aesthetic salon, and Yoshi Komura, 28, allegedly beating the woman, 25, with a rod and electrical cord, scalding her with boiling water, removing her teeth with pliers and stabbing her leg with a bamboo skewer.

The victim suffered burns and other injuries to her head and face, according to police.

The suspects, who have been accused of inflicting injury, partially deny the allegations, telling police that they did not pour boiling water on the victim. “We beat her when she didn’t listen,” one of the suspects was quoted.

The woman worked part-time at Ogura’s salon. With no other accommodation available nearby, she stayed at the residence. “I was beaten every day, but I was scared and could not tell anyone,” she said to police.

The matter emerged earlier when the victim visited a convenience store on May 18. An employee alerted officers at a police after noticing the injuries to the woman.