Kanagawa cops: Decayed corpses likely of woman, son found in Yokohama residence

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two corpses in a residence in Yokohama last week, reports NHK (May 25).

At just past 11:00 a.m. on May 25, relatives of the residents of the house, located in the Okamura are of Isogo Ward, alerted police after finding the heavily decayed bodies.

According to police, the clothed bodies did not exhibit any external wounds. Both persons are believed to have died a significant time ago.

The front door was not locked, and the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

The residents are a woman and her second son. The relatives last contacted the occupants in August of last year, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the bodies. However, it is believed they belong to the occupants.

The residence is located about 2 kilometers west of JR Negishi Station.