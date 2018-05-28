Ibaraki: Police hunt for man in convenience store robbery

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a convenience store in Kamisu City early Sunday, reports TBS News (May 27).

At just before 3:00 a.m., the man entered the outlet of Family Mart, located the Fukashiba area, and thrust a knife before a 29-year-old female cashier. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened.

The suspect then fled the scene with about 100,000 yen in cash and two packs of cigarettes. The woman was not hurt in the incident, according to police.

Standing up to 175 centimeters in height, the man is believed to be in his 40s or 50s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white breathing mask, a baseball cap and dark clothing. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery.