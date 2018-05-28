Ibaraki: Male corpse found under bridge

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a male corpse was found under a bridge in Bando City last week, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (May 25).

At around 8:40 a.m. on May 24, a maintenance employee alerted police after finding the corpse under the Mefusa Bridge along a concrete bank of the Tone River.

According to the Sakai Police Station, the man’s head had received a strong blow. As well, blood was coming from the mouth and nose.

Believed to be in his 50s to 70s, the man stood about 155 centimeters tall. He was attired in a blue jogging suit and brown sandals. Next to the body was a knife, but it was not covered in blood, police said.

Police will use the results of an autopsy to assist in identifying the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.

The 536-meter-long Mefusa Bridge spans the Tone River. It joins Bando with Noda City, Chiba Prefecture.