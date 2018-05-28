Gravure idol Aya Kiguchi issues apology following arrest of husband

TOKYO (TR) – Race queen and gravure (pin-up) idol Aya Kiguchi issued an apology over the weekend following the arrest of her husband, a professional baseball player, for indecent exposure.

“Although I am confused about this unexpected incident, I would like to apologize to you in writing as a I confirm the facts of the case,” Kiguchi wrote on her blog on May 26.

Kiguchi’s husband is Yuki Tsutsumi, who was arrested on May 24 for allegedly revealing his lower body inside a car parked in a lot at a supermarket in Hiroshima City, according to the Asaminami Police Station.

Tsutsumi was drafted by the Orix Buffaloes. The second baseman made his debut for the club two years later. He is currently a member of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Hiroshima, which is a semi-professional team. The day after his arrest, Tsutsumi pulled out of the 89th Inter-City Tournament.

Kiguchi gave birth to the couple’s first child in November of last year.