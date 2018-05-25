Tokyo: Club DJ accused of possessing marijuana with intent to sell

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 42-year-old disc jockey at a club in Toshima Ward over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Mainichi Shimbun (May 24).

On May 22, Keitaro Tanaka, a DJ at club Ikebukuro Bed, was found to be in possession of 540 grams of marijuana — having an estimated street value of 3.24 million yen — with intent to sell at his residence in Itabashi Ward.

Tanaka denies the allegations, telling the Ikebukuro Police Station that he would speak upon arrival of a lawyer.

According to police, Tanaka is known by the performing name DJ Jomo. He is believed to have transported marijuana from his residence to the club inside sound equipment. Customers buying the drug then used it inside a special room.

Police are now investigating how Tanaka obtained the contraband.