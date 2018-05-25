Tochigi: Yakuza beat man who wouldn’t take his calls

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member for assaulting a male acquaintance after he would not take his telephone calls, reports TV Asahi (May 24).

In February, Tomokazu Kuramochi, a 52-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly beat the acquaintance, 47, in the head and chest at a convenience store parking lot in Tochigi City.

The suspect then abducted the victim inside a passenger vehicle. While confining him inside over a three-hour period, the suspect continued beating him, according to police.

The victim suffered injuries to the face and other parts of his body that required two weeks to heal, according to police.

Kuramochi admits to the allegations, police said. During questioning, the suspect said that the victim would not speak to him on the telephone. “I got angry because he didn’t to what I said,” the suspect said.