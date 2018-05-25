Osaka: Thai massage parlor busted for providing sex without license

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted a Thai massage parlor in Osaka City for providing sex services without proper licensing, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (May 24).

On Wednesday, Suguru Gonnami, the 30-year-old manager of Thai Seven, located in the Nishinakajima area of Yodogawa Ward, employed a female Thai national, 23, to provide sex services to a male customer, aged in his 40s.

In video footage provided by the network, Gonnami and women believed to be employed at Thai Seven are seen being escorted off the premises by officers.

Thai Seven bills itself as offering traditional Thai massages. However, the Immigration Bureau tipped off police about women working illegally at the parlor while also claiming that it is actually a sex business.