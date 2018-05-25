Osaka: Suicide suspected after man, girl die in plunge from building

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police after investigating what is believed to have been a double suicide after a man and a middle school girl died in a plunge from a residential building in Sakai City on Thursday, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (May 24).

At around 9:50 a.m., an eyewitness alerted emergency services after the girl, a 14-year-old resident of Sakai, and man, a 21-year-old company worker, leaped from the roof of the structure, located in the Kitamikunigaokacho area of Sakai Ward.

According to the Sakai Police Station, the man was confirmed dead at the scene while the girl died later at a hospital.

A bag and other personal items found on the roof contained an identification card for the girl.

Based on the account of the witness, the girl and the man leaped one after another, with neither seemingly having been coerced, police said.

Police are now investigating how the girl and the man got to know one another.