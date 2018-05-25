Hyogo cops: Yamaguchi-gumi executive concealed yakuza affiliation in buying car

HYOGO (TR) – An anti-organized crime division of the Hyogo Prefectural Police has arrested a high-ranking member of the Yamaguchi-gumi for allegedly concealing his yakuza affiliation in the purchase of a vehicle six years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 24).

In March of 2012, Yoshio Marubashi, the 72-year-old chairman of the Tokyo-based Kokusui-kai, a second-tier gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly used the name of his wife on the contract in the purchase of the high-end vehicle from a dealer in Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture.

According to police, Marubashi, who also goes by the name Eiji Fujii, uses the vehicle for gang-related activities.

“Since it was a long time ago, I don’t remember,” the suspect was quoted by police, according to Mainichi Broadcasting System (May 24).

The Kokusui-kai includes the ritzy Ginza district of Tokyo among its territories. Marubashi presides over the Kanto region of the Yamaguchi-gumi.