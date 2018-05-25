Chiba: Woman, 33, nabbed in stabbing of man in Nagareyama

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman over a stabbing incident in Nagareyama City last month that left a 58-year-old man injured, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 25).

On April 20 at around 6:40 p.m., Yuma Shimizu, of no known occupation, allegedly stabbed Toshiaki Hara in the left side of his back on a road in the Higashi Hatsuishi area.

Shimizu, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “Just before the incident, he and I got into a quarrel,” the suspect was quoted. “So I chased and stabbed him.” She was arrested on Thursday.

After the incident, Hara alerted emergency services by telephone. He later told police arriving that the perpetrator fled the scene by bicycle after wielding the knife.

Hara surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of footage taken by an in-vehicle recorder mounted in a vehicle passing the crime scene at the time of the incident showed a person believed to be Shimizu stabbing Hara, police said.